Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Decreases Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

FWONK stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

