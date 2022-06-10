Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

