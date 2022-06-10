Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 3,298 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 693.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

