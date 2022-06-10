Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities cut their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.04.

GBNH opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

