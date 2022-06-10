Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.18. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,099,840 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.90.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 403,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,893,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.