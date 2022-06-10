Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

