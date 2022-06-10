Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. Approximately 1,886,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.
The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.83.
About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)
