Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares during the period. Globant accounts for approximately 5.2% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $113,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Globant stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

