Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.