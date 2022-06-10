Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
GRAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.34.
Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.