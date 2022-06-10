Gordon Crawford Buys 14,461 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford purchased 14,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $132,607.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,148,474 shares in the company, valued at $10,531,506.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Gordon Crawford acquired 38,331 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $377,943.66.

On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford acquired 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,992.20.

Shares of LGF-A opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

