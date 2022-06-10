GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Dean Jahnke Sells 13,634 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $91,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Jahnke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $114,289.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 98.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 549,427 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

