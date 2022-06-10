GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.45. GoodRx shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 22,333 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -169.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $52,276,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $18,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $23,049,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

