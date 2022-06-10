Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$4.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOOD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,602. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$1.56 and a 52 week high of C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.94.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.