good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on good natured Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CVE GDNP opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. good natured Products has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.13.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

