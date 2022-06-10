Golem Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $271.75 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,096.32 or 1.00008509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

