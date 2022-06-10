Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 199,947 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

