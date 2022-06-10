Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $659.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $718.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $194.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 99,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 244,542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.