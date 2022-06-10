Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

