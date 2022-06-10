Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $1.79 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

