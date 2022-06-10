Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $16,234,792. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.87.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.