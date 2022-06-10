Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.18.

Shares of NOC opened at $462.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

