Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,866,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 6.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.