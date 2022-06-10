Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

