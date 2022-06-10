Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

