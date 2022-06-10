GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.97

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 2881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,741,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,277,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,206,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 725,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 387,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

