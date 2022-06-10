Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.69.

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

