Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 268.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.