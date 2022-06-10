Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $72.37

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.37, but opened at $73.87. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 18,067 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

