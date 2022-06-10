Global Social Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $665.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $838,269.66 and approximately $665.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,175.64 or 0.99991479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

