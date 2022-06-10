Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 8.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)
