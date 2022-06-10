Gitcoin (GTC) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last Week

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00010898 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $45.59 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

