Ghost Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $1,841.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,702,874 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

