Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) versus Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Head-To-Head Survey

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 3.63 $5.91 billion $9.92 29.17 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.28% 31.16% 14.76% Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accenture and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 7 17 0 2.71 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $387.85, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Accenture pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accenture beats Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions. It also provides data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and artificial intelligence services; services related to talent and organization/human potential; digital commerce; infrastructure services, such as hybrid cloud, network, digital workplace and collaboration, service and experience management, infrastructure as code, and managed edge and IoT devices; cyber defense, applied cybersecurity, managed security, OT security, security strategy and risk, and industry security products; services related to technology innovation; and intelligent automation services. In addition, the company offers cloud, ecosystem, marketing, supply chain management, zero-based budgeting, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. Accenture plc was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

