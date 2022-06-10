German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

NYSE TT traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $130.75. 6,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $128.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

