German American Bancorp Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.49. 309,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.