German American Bancorp Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Lennar by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,760. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

