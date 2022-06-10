German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082,215. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

