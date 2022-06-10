GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.58. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. On average, analysts predict that GeoPark will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 2,866.8% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in GeoPark by 24.0% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 109,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 275,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in GeoPark by 7.3% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 435,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

