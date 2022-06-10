GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) is Newfoundland Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares during the period. GeoPark accounts for about 1.8% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.75% of GeoPark worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of GPRK opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.