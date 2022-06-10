General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. 311,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,497,331. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

