Genenta Science S.p.A.’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) Lock-Up Period To End on June 13th

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. After the end of Genenta Science’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genenta Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Genenta Science stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

