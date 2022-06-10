Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,656. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 191,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

