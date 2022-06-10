Garda Property Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

Garda Property Group Company Profile

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

