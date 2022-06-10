GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.31 million and $41,490.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00199860 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006247 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,403,233 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

