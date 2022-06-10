Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.38. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 16,772 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galantas Gold (GALKF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.