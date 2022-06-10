Gaj Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $12,558.66 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,558.66 and $148.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00332404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00445982 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 407.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using US dollars.

