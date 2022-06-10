G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.
About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.