Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.41 Per Share

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 579.70 ($7.26) on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 510.20 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.53). The company has a market cap of £358.02 million and a P/E ratio of -12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 586.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 644.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 850 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

