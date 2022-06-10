FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,265 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of FREYR Battery worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

